FRESNO

Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno
A carjacking suspect is now in custody after a day on the run and a chase with police. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A carjacking suspect is now in custody after a day on the run and a chase with police.

Officers said they were on the lookout for a car that was stolen from a person at CVS Pharmacy Friday night. On Saturday, police spotted the car near Effie and Pontiac around 4:00 p.m. before the suspects drove off.

After a short chase the suspects eventually crashed into a car lot near Blackstone and Saginaw.

One suspect was caught while three of them were able to getaway. Officers are currently trying to find them.

Police also found a gun in the car which they said could be connected to Friday night's armed carjacking.
