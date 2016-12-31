Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno

A carjacking suspect is now in custody after a day on the run and a chase with police.Officers said they were on the lookout for a car that was stolen from a person at CVS Pharmacy Friday night. On Saturday, police spotted the car near Effie and Pontiac around 4:00 p.m. before the suspects drove off.After a short chase the suspects eventually crashed into a car lot near Blackstone and Saginaw.One suspect was caught while three of them were able to getaway. Officers are currently trying to find them.Police also found a gun in the car which they said could be connected to Friday night's armed carjacking.