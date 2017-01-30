MERCED COUNTY

Warning about phone scammers asking 'Can you hear me?'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you answer the phone from an unknown number you may hear, "Can you hear me okay?" But the wrong answer could land you in the middle of an elaborate scam.

The Better Business Bureau is warning that it's part of a hi-tech scam that is increasing. The right answer to that question is no answer at all because saying "yes" could cost you big time.

The call starts out sounding pretty innocent, a friendly voice acts like they're having phone problems.

"And when I came on it was a gentleman, nice voice, and he says, 'Can you hear me?'" said Mary Kuczborski, who was targeted for the scam.

Kuczborski didn't give the scammer what he wanted, which is just a single word on tape. A 'yes' or even an 'okay' is good enough. Consumer protection experts say once he gets the word recorded, the scammer will call you back and claim you owe money on products or services you said you'd buy.

If you deny it, he'll play back your own voice as evidence you agreed. The scammer then demands you pay up via wire transfer, gift card or money order.

The Better Business Bureau says calls started pouring in on the east coast last week and now they're hitting California too. A woman in Merced is one of the latest victims. She said "yes" over the weekend.

"We haven't seen any money lost in our region yet, but there'll be reports soon," Kayleena Speakman with the BBB said. "I'm sure of it."

The financial damage could be delayed, hitting phone bills or utility bills or, even worse, if scammers have hit you before.

"If they have all your information on hand because of a data breach, if you say 'yes', they'll charge your account and then they have the recording to use against you," Speakman said.

Experts say the best advice is to just not answer calls from numbers you don't know. And if you ever hear that question "Can you hear me?", hang up immediately.

To report a scam, contact the BBB here.
Related Topics:
newsscammerced countybetter business bureauMerced
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Manhunt underway for escaped Atwater penitentiary inmate
Immigration order leaves Los Banos family stranded in Africa
North Valley school district tackling immigration issue by becoming a safe haven for many immigrants
Former Los Banos teacher and police officer back in court for alleged sex crimes with minor
More merced county
NEWS
Trump's Immigration Order Faces New Challenges After Tumultuous Weekend
Kremlin: Trump and Putin Talk Syria Coordination, 'Economic Connections' in Phone Call
All the Executive Actions Donald Trump Has Issued So Far
Former President George HW Bush Released From Hospital
More News
Top Stories
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly deputy involved shooting
George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital
Manhunt underway for escaped Atwater penitentiary inmate
Video: Newark auxiliary bishop attacked by parishioner
Bannon Given Seat at Security Council Principals Meetings
Trump signs executive order that aims to cut small business regulations
Trump: Airport chaos caused by protests, Schumer's tears
Show More
Bus driver involved in fiery Tulare County crash dies weeks later
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Trump Spars With Sens. McCain and Graham After They Criticize Travel Ban
Hundreds march near Fresno Yosemite International Airport to protest Trump order
Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in southeast Fresno
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos