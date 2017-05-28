NEWS

NYPD officer has the basketball moves

BRONX, New York --
An NYPD officer in the Bronx showed some young basketball players how it's done.

Officer Garthlette James was in the 50th Precinct when he took this shot from outside the park -- and sunk it.

"We're going to make it! Trust," he says in the now-viral video to naysayers.

ABC contributed to this report.

After three dribbles, the 29-year-old officer fires off the shot from the sidewalk. Cheers erupt from the court, the video depicts.

The officer, who has been with the department more than five years, celebrated with a huge grin.

James said he likes to have fun out in the community like this -- and wants to make a difference and inspire people.
