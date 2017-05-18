Wildfire near Coalinga grows to over 2,000 acres

A wildfire in Fresno County has burned over 2,000 acres and remains at 0-percent containment, according to CAL FIRE.Authorities have closed off Highway 198 from Coalinga west to the Monterey County Line while crews work to contain the fire. They also say rugged terrain is making it difficult to battle the blaze.CAL FIRE is investigating how the fire started but say it is not threatening any structures at the moment.Stay with ABC30 for updates.