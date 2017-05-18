FRESNO COUNTY

Wildfire near Coalinga grows to over 3,000 acres

Authorities have closed off Highway 198 from Coalinga west to the Monterey County Line while crews work to contain the fire. They also say rugged terrain is making it difficult to battle the blaze.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A wildfire in Fresno County has burned over 3,000 acres and remains at 0-percent containment, according to CAL FIRE.


CAL FIRE is investigating how the fire started and say six structures are threatened by it.

