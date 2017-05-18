Wildfire near Coalinga grows to over 4,000 acres

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A wildfire in Fresno County has burned over 4,000 acres and remains at 0-percent containment, according to CAL FIRE.
#ElmFire [update] south of Coalinga (Fresno County) is now 4,000 acres. https://t.co/SQvGa01TlR— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 19, 2017
Another video of the #ElmFire near #Coalinga. Looks like chopper is dropping retardant. @ABC30 #ABC30Insider 🎥: Josh Harrington pic.twitter.com/h32o4ijrg8— Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) May 18, 2017
Authorities have closed off Highway 198 from Coalinga west to the Monterey County Line while crews work to contain the fire. They also say rugged terrain is making it difficult to battle the blaze.
CAL FIRE is investigating how the fire started and say six structures are threatened by it.
