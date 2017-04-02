With warming weather, Millerton Lake rangers remind visitors of best ways to stay safe

With the warming weather, more people in the Central Valley will be heading out to our lakes.Park officials say Millerton Lake was busy this weekend, and it's an indication of what is to come in the coming weeks as more water rushes in from the snow pack and the temperatures go up.As the sun set at Millerton Lake, families like the Adame's were packing up to leave after soaking in the warm weather."The weather was relaxing, and we had a good time," they said.Olga and her best friend brought their kids, saying it was too nice of a day to stay inside."There were some jet skis out here and the boats," she said. "It was really fun."The kids felt the same way, and they said they took a few quick dips in the cold water."At first you get used to it," Daniel Zavala said. "So, it was really cool."California State Park Ranger Steve Barber says there were roughly 500 people at the park Sunday."That's a lot for April," he said. "But we've definitely seen larger crowds as summer gets closer especially for holiday weekends."Barber said as summer approaches, people heading out to the lake should take precautions."We probably had about a 100 boats on the water today," he said. "If you're going to enter the water make sure you do it with a buddy. Wear a life jacket, and make sure people know where you are. Watch your children while you're in the water."And while the water was packed, so too was The Pizza Factory. The manager says business this weekend, in comparison to others, doubled.She is crediting it to the rising lake levels bringing people out."We were so busy," Amanda Cosby-Van Heel said. "We actually ran out of bacon for our specialty pizza, 'The Man Pizza.' We are kicking into high gear."For now, Millerton Lake is open each day from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.