FRESNO COUNTY

Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Sanger police cruiser while drunk

The officer and the woman were treated but were not injured in the crash. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman is now facing DUI charges following a head-on collision with a Sanger Police officer.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on J Street and Jensen. Two officers were stopped in the area when they noticed a car coming at them very fast.

The woman tried stopping but couldn't do so in time and hit the patrol car. The officer and the woman were treated but were not injured in the crash.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence and has yet to be identified.

The accident still remains under investigation.
