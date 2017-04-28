FRESNO

Woman arrested after Motel 6 shooting currently not facing any charges

Police said the woman arrested the night Kori Muhammad allegedly killed a security guard at a Motel 6 is 53-year-old Lisa Martin. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police said the woman arrested the night Kori Muhammad allegedly killed a security guard at a Motel 6 is 53-year-old Lisa Martin. They said she was booked on charges for being an accessory after the murder, but bailed herself out that same night.

"One, you have to know the crime is committed, and two you have to do something to help that person run away, hide evidence that may have been used in the crime," said Tony Capozzi, legal analyst.

Police said Martin was seen in surveillance video with Muhammad as a witness to the shooting that killed security guard Carl Williams. They said she tried to leave the motel with possible evidence.

Capozzi said it will depend on what that evidence is to determine if she was involved.

"Evidently she had some kind of clothing with her, we don't know what kind of clothing, whether it was the defendants clothing, or whether it was her own clothing."

Police said Martin refused to give them Muhammad's name or location after the murder.

"The fact that you don't talk to the police and tell them I'm not going to say anything, it doesn't make you an accessory to the crime. You have an absolute right to say nothing and there's nothing that can be done to you for doing it," said Capozzi.

Capozzi also said she could face up to three years if she is charged with a felony.

Martin showed up to court Friday to find the District Attorney's Office still has not filed any charges against her. She is due back in court on May 15th to check again.

Fresno Police said they will review why the District Attorney has not filed charges and may at some point re-file them against her.
