Woman arrested for driving drunk with baby in car, Madera Police say

A Madera mother is in jail on New Year's Day after she was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her 11-month-old in the backseat.Madera Police said Lindsey Lawson's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when she was arrested. Investigators say Good Samaritans saw her driving slowly through a Madera neighborhood several times.They followed her and found her parked on top of the railroad tracks near Pine Street.Those witnesses called the police and comforted the infant while they waited.