MADERA COUNTY

Woman arrested for driving drunk with baby in car, Madera Police say
EMBED </>More News Videos

Madera Police say Lindsey Lawson's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when she was arrested. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Madera mother is in jail on New Year's Day after she was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her 11-month-old in the backseat.

Madera Police said Lindsey Lawson's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when she was arrested. Investigators say Good Samaritans saw her driving slowly through a Madera neighborhood several times.

They followed her and found her parked on top of the railroad tracks near Pine Street.

Those witnesses called the police and comforted the infant while they waited.
Related Topics:
newsDUIdrunk drivingmadera countyMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Madera man arrested on New Year's Eve for firing guns while intoxicated, police say
Madera family loses everything, including their dog, in house fire, but say they are staying strong
Four people displaced after house fire in Madera
Good Sports - Liberty Madera Ranchos Football goes Beyond the Game
More madera county
NEWS
Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub Kills 39
Madera man arrested on New Year's Eve for firing guns while intoxicated, police say
Longtime Merced County supervisor burned in early morning house fire
Two dead after dozens of vehicles crash on I-5 near Bakersfield
More News
Top Stories
Longtime Merced County supervisor burned in early morning house fire
Madera man arrested on New Year's Eve for firing guns while intoxicated, police say
Fresno man saved by passerby after house catches on fire
Two dead after dozens of vehicles crash on I-5 near Bakersfield
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed' in apparent NYE prank
Grapevine reopens near Bakersfield after closure due to snow
Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno
Show More
At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Fresno woman pleas for responsible New Year's celebrations after nearly being killed by alleged drunk driver
Apartment fire that left a dozen homeless in Fresno highlights the need for insurance
Valley law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols ahead of New Year's Eve
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; passengers rescued
More News
Top Video
Longtime Merced County supervisor burned in early morning house fire
Madera man arrested on New Year's Eve for firing guns while intoxicated, police say
Two dead after dozens of vehicles crash on I-5 near Bakersfield
Fresno man saved by passerby after house catches on fire
More Video