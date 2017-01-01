Woman arrested for driving drunk with baby in car, Madera Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Madera mother is in jail on New Year's Day after she was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her 11-month-old in the backseat.
Madera Police said Lindsey Lawson's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when she was arrested. Investigators say Good Samaritans saw her driving slowly through a Madera neighborhood several times.
They followed her and found her parked on top of the railroad tracks near Pine Street.
Those witnesses called the police and comforted the infant while they waited.