A man is in custody Sunday after stabbing a woman in southeast Fresno.The attack happened near the Me-N-Eds on Cedar and Ventura during a bike show. Investigators say the man, who suffers from mental issues, allegedly walked up to a woman and stabbed her in the hand with a screwdriver.A pair of men then rushed over and held the man down until police arrived.The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.