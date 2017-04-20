Woman describes encounter with Fresno shooting spree suspect during rampage

Edna Lopez's brush with death came during the middle of Kori Muhammed's shooting rampage-- as he walked down Mildreda Avenue passing by her parked car."I said we just got shot, I don't know what's going on, some guy just tried shooting us."Lopez, her daughter, and four-year-old grandson were getting ready to run errands when they heard gunfire, retreated into their car, and then noticed Muhammed standing through their tinted windows."As I was looking at him he turned around and looked at me, so I don't know if he saw me or not, or he was trying to figure out who I was," said Lopez.Muhammad told officers he fired a shot towards the car but then stopped after realizing they were Hispanic women. He then continued down Fulton Street taking down two other victims.Mark Greer was there when the suspect took down 58-year-old David Jackson-- a man he called his caretaker."What happened was David tripped over the curb, and the guy went like this and he shot him two times."Greer said the two met while homeless years ago and he said the victim was kind-- often looking out for him."He was that type of person, if you needed it, he would give it to you."As prosecutors move to charge Muhammad the living are still trying to process the hate."I said God was watching us because he could have shot just when he pulled the gun out, but he hesitated," said Lopez.Lopez never imagined a day would come when gender and race would determine a person's fate.