Woman dies in Northwest Fresno crash
Officers said the woman was attempting to turn onto Herndon Avenue on West when another car collided into her around 10 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police officers are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Sunday night, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers said the woman was attempting to turn onto Herndon Avenue on West when another car collided into her around 10 p.m. The woman died at the scene, but the driver of the other car was not hurt and is cooperating with detectives.

Police only described the woman as being in her 20s.

Investigators don't immediately suspect alcohol was involved but haven't ruled it out.

