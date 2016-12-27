Woman drove drunk, gave sippy cup of wine to child

Police arrested a woman Friday who they said drove drunk and gave a sippy cup of wine to a 5-year-old.A police officer pulled over Elizabeth Floyd, 27, of Goshen, after she saw Floyd's car cross the center lines and hit a curb, according to court records.Floyd was driving with a 5-year-old child in the car and admitted to handing the boy a sippy cup of wine, police said in court records. The officer found the cup of wine in the 5-year-old's possession during the traffic stop.A test showed Floyd's blood alcohol content level at .169, according to court records."It boggles me as to why she would even do that?" said Stacey Endicott, a neighbor in Goshen.has attempted to reach Floyd for comment.Police charged Floyd with endangering children, operating a vehicle under the influence and failing to drive in marked lanes.She appeared in court Saturday and is free on bond. Her next court hearing is in January.