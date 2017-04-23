Woman ejected, pinned by own car after suspected DUI crash in Southeast Fresno

Three people are badly injured Sunday evening after a police say a DUI driver caused a crash and ran off.The crash happened in southeast Fresno at Belmont and Maple Avenues around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of a red Infinity was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with a gray Honda.A teenager was ejected from the Honda and eventually became pinned underneath the car. The teen along with two other women in the Honda was transported to the hospital where they're listed in critical condition.Police later found the driver a short time later and a K-9 was called in to help take him into custody.He's now facing several charges.