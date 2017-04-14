MERCED COUNTY

Woman found dead in Merced dumpster identified and suspect arrested, police say

50-year-old William Li (pictured right) is suspected of killing Lijun Wang (pictured left.)

Merced Police arrested 50-year-old William Li in San Francisco Friday, he is suspected of killing Lijun Wang, 30 and leaving her body in a dumpster back in February.

Police served a search warrants at both Li's home and business Friday. Additional evidence was collected in those searches that linked him to the homicide, police say.

Wang was identified through immigration after she came into the United States from China legally in 2016. Police say they were able to link the suspect and victim using her cell phone records.

Police believe the homicide victim could also be a human trafficking victim because she was interviewed by a Bay Area law enforcement agency in the middle of last year during a human trafficking raid.

