Woman hurt after she's accidentally hit by Fresno County Sheriff's car, family says

A woman is recovering in the hospital Sunday evening after she was accidentally hit by a Fresno County Sheriff's vehicle, according to the family.It happened around 11:30 a.m. while deputies were responding to a scene near Mountain View and Chateau Avenue in Caruthers. A caller had reported that as many as 30 people were engaging in illegal cockfighting.Shortly after, investigators pulled over a stolen car thought to be connected to the crime and asked those inside to get out. While backing up to look for others, a deputy hit one of the suspects and immediately stopped.The woman was taken to the hospital for shoulder pain and is expected to be okay.As far as the reported cockfighting, no arrests have been made.