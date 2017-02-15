FRESNO COUNTY

Woman killed at Fresno County power plant identified

Authorities released the identity of the suspect who is 28-year-old Aaron Lopez of Fresno.

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at a business near Malaga. It happened this afternoon on the grounds of the Rio Bravo Power Plant on south Willow near North Avenue.

According to the Sheriff's Office an altercation resulted in the death of 32-year-old Outi Hicks of Fresno.

Authorities released the identity of the suspect who is 28-year-old Aaron Lopez of Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Lopez used some sort of object to beat Hicks until she fell to the ground and was unconscious.

The incident happened while a number of people were working nearby.

"Some of the workers tried CPR and jumped in to try to revive her, meanwhile EMS was responding. They took over CPR but it didn't prove to be enough-- she did end up passing away at the scene," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

It is unclear what type of relationship Lopez had with the victim.
