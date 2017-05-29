FRESNO

Woman killed, man injured in Southwest Fresno shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Fresno.

Officers responded to a shot spotter call just after two Monday morning at Bardell and Lorena. A man and a woman in their 20's were shot.

The woman died from her injuries-- the man suffered non-life threatening wounds.

Several family members and friends gathered both at the scene and the hospital-- very upset.

"There was a call for service at the hospital. They're family that arrived and they're distraught and so we just want to make sure no additional violence happens at the hospital," said Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide, Fresno Police Department.

It is not known what led to the shooting or the relationship of the two victims.
Related Topics:
newsshootingfresnoFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
Diamond Dogs lose lead late in Mountain West Baseball Championship
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Sports Report: May 27, 2017
More fresno
NEWS
Manchester police release new image of bombing suspect with blue suitcase
Dozens of people hospitalized during 2017 Sunset Music Festival
Man killed in hit and run in Madera County
One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
More News
Top Stories
One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
Man killed in hit and run in Madera County
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
Show More
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Squaw Valley
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
More News
Top Video
One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
Man killed in hit and run in Madera County
19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
More Video