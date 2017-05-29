Woman killed, man injured in Southwest Fresno shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Fresno.Officers responded to a shot spotter call just after two Monday morning at Bardell and Lorena. A man and a woman in their 20's were shot.The woman died from her injuries-- the man suffered non-life threatening wounds.Several family members and friends gathered both at the scene and the hospital-- very upset."There was a call for service at the hospital. They're family that arrived and they're distraught and so we just want to make sure no additional violence happens at the hospital," said Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide, Fresno Police Department.It is not known what led to the shooting or the relationship of the two victims.