CALIFORNIA

Woman locks self in tall construction crane in downtown Los Angeles

A woman scaled a crane on a construction site in downtown Los Angeles and locked herself in its cab. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A woman scaled a tall crane at a construction site in downtown Los Angeles and locked herself in its cab, which is situated about 150 feet above the ground, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Multiple units from the LAFD have responded to the scene on Chavez Avenue and the Los Angeles Police Department has taken command of the rescue operation.

Workers have turned off power to the crane while firefighters attempt to determine the safest method of reaching the woman and extracting her from the heavy equipment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
