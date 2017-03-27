U.S. & WORLD

Woman pleads guilty to groping female passenger on flight

This undated photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's office shows Heidi McKinney. ((Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP))

PORTLAND, Oregon --
An Oregon woman pleaded guilty Friday to a felony assault charge that was filed after a female passenger complained that she had been groped during a flight from Las Vegas to Portland.

Heidi McKinney, 27, of suburban Portland, was arrested May 8, 2016, after the Alaska Airlines flight landed at Portland International Airport. The victim told authorities she had been touched on the breast and genitals without consent by another female passenger.

"Miss McKinney did so with the intent to humiliate and harass the victim," Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Sinha said at U.S. District Court in Portland. "(She) both made contact with victim's body, including her inner thigh, and made a series of profane and lewd statements to the victim."

A federal grand jury originally indicted McKinney on a charge of abusive sexual contact. She ultimately pleaded guilty to assault with the intent to commit a felony.

The maximum penalty is 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. However, Sinha and defense attorney Lisa Ludwig plan to jointly recommend a sentence of three years on probation. The judge does not have to accept the recommendation.

McKinney answered a series of yes-or-no questions from U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, and she made no lengthy statements Friday. McKinney said she recently completed alcohol treatment at a facility near Portland.

Court documents show McKinney was convicted of drunken driving in 2008 and 2015. Her fiance told jail officers after the plane incident that McKinney does not metabolize alcohol like most people and "this is what happens," records show.

Simon scheduled sentencing for June 19. In the meantime, McKinney remains out of custody under a set of pretrial conditions, including that she not use drugs or alcohol.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssex assaultgropingu.s. & worldair travel
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Teens wearing leggings barred from United flight
Man who bound dog's muzzle with tape gets 5 years
Vegas Strip reopens after gunman surrender, fatal shooting
What is Earth Hour?
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Teens wearing leggings barred from United flight
White House adviser Jared Kushner to speak with Senate Intel Committee
United responds to criticism over leggings policy
Trump shifts blame to conservatives on failure of health care bill
More News
Top Stories
Two arrested in connection to homicide of pregnant Fresno woman
Three Freno men arrested for suspected human trafficking ring in southern CA
Suspect in Southeast Fresno shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured is family member, authorities say
Man who bound dog's muzzle with tape gets 5 years
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
Brown swipes Trump for border wall, says California to fight
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Porterville, USGS says
Show More
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catering van at Fresno City College
Multiple power outages in Fresno County after car crashes into power pole
Man hospitalized after shooting himself while driving in Downtown Fresno
Clovis West Girls Basketball wins State Title 44-40 over Archbishop Mitty
The truth behind viral DC missing girls' posts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Photos