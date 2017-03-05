FRESNO COUNTY

Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County

An elderly woman is in the hospital Sunday after deputies says she was stabbed in the chest by her great grandson in Fresno County. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An elderly woman is in the hospital Sunday after deputies say she was stabbed in the chest by her great grandson in Fresno County.

The stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. at a home near McKinley and Polk Avenues. Deputies were called to the home for a disturbance when they found the victim.

Investigators say the suspect, who lived at the home, ran off but then came back to the scene and was taken into custody.

Dozens of family members later arrived at the scene which led to a commotion in the roadway. Police are now interviewing family members who also lived at the home during the stabbing.

They are now trying to figure out what led up to the stabbing. Meanwhile, the victim remains in the hospital.
