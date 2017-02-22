Woman shot in East-Central Fresno

A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot near Belmont and Chestnut Avenues.Police say a woman and her boyfriend were walking down Belmont after eating at Arsenio's Mexican Food when two men started following them. After a confrontation, multiple shots were fired.The woman was hit twice -- once in the leg, and once in the arm. The boyfriend was unharmed in the incident.Police are still looking for the suspects who they described as an Asian man with a long goatee and a Hispanic man.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.