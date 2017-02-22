Woman shot in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot near Belmont and Chestnut Avenues.
Police say a woman and her boyfriend were walking down Belmont after eating at Arsenio's Mexican Food when two men started following them. After a confrontation, multiple shots were fired.
The woman was hit twice -- once in the leg, and once in the arm. The boyfriend was unharmed in the incident.
Police are still looking for the suspects who they described as an Asian man with a long goatee and a Hispanic man.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.