FRESNO

Woman shot in Southeast Fresno

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot near Belmont and Chestnut Avenues.

Police say a woman and her boyfriend were walking down Belmont after eating at Arsenio's Mexican Food when two men started following them. After a confrontation, multiple shots were fired.

The woman was hit twice -- once in the leg, and once in the arm. The boyfriend was unharmed in the incident.

Police are still looking for the suspects who they described as an Asian man with a long goatee and a Hispanic man.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
newsshootingfresnoFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Man hit by a train in Downtown Fresno
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
High School Showoffs features young Folklorico performers in Downtown Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
California's wet weather has some believing drought is over
Top Trump aide calls Guantanamo Bay 'incredibly important intelligence asset'
5 stabbed in a brawl after a party in Caruthers
Man hit by a train in Downtown Fresno
More News
Top Stories
14,000 people under mandatory evacuations in San Jose
5 stabbed in a brawl after a party in Caruthers
Bicyclists seriously injured in Sanger hit and run crash
Man hit by a train in Downtown Fresno
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
Town hall meeting in Mariposa with Congressman McClintock gets heated
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
Show More
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
2 bodies found inside burning vehicle in Fresno
Man shot after argument in Fresno, police say
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos