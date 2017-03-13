Woman stops and calls 911 after seeing two toddlers roaming alone in Northeast Fresno

Two toddlers were found wandering alongside a busy street in north Fresno Monday morning.The little girls, aged two and three, were in pajamas and were walking down the sidewalk on the frontage road along Shaw Avenue near 4th street when Dolores Puga saw them."Oh my God, there's two little tiny toddlers walking by themselves and people are passing them and just riding past them, so I had to stop, of course," Puga said.Dolores put the girls in her car and called 911. The girls were unable to tell police where they lived. But officers found the children's grandmother looking for them.She told police she had taken older kids to school and left the girls in the care of their uncle."Their uncle was watching them, and they got out," Lt. Joe Gomez with the Fresno Police Department said. "So, he was asleep - I understand."Gomez says the children had been out by themselves for about 40 minutes, about two blocks from home. He says with all the traffic, it's a good thing Dolores stopped."They are very tiny, the citizen did the right thing," he said. "We're glad she did."Dolores is glad she did too but was surprised other drivers or pedestrians she saw walking past by the children didn't try to help."Very surprised, very surprised, they are not like little stray puppies. They are little toddlers that needed help," she said.The children were not hurt and appeared to have been well cared for. Child Protective Services was called and are investigating.