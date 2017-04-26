NEWS

Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Lower Manhattan

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports from Kips Bay.

By
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York --
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a hammock that fell from a building in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Church Street and Park Place just before 5 p.m.

Police say the victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking down the street with her husband when the hammock blew off a fifth-floor terrace and struck her in the back and back of the head. Sources say they couple are tourists from England.

The full-size hammock was in one piece on the sidewalk, only cracked, and authorities say they are lucky they didn't bear the full brunt of the furniture.



"I was right across the street, clocked out, eating food, and next thing you know, boom," a witness named Serena said. "You hear something loud and collapsed, and everybody is looking across the street. I come to see the lady, she had gotten hit, she was on the floor. She looked pretty banged up, but she wasn't bleeding, so I guess that's the best part."

New Yorkers apparently did try to help. Eyewitnesses say a stranger gave them the victim a red umbrella for shelter from the rain.

Authorities say the victim was conscious at the scene and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in fair condition. The woman's husband was not injured.

Workers from the TriBeCa House, a luxury rental building near City Hall, eventually carried the hammock back inside.

One porter told Eyewitness New it's baffling how the hammock could just fly off a terrace which is several floors up. Perhaps the fabric acted like a sail and caught a wind gust. Thankfully, the victim wasn't killed.
Related Topics:
newspedestrian struckhammockswindNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Backyard chickens could soon be banned in the nation's capital
2-year-old survives being run over by 2 cars in China
United investigating giant rabbit's death after trans-Atlantic flight
Trump gives Pentagon authority to set troop levels in Syria and Iraq
Trump agrees 'not to terminate NAFTA at this time'
More News
Top Stories
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
Accused child killer Trevor Bishop takes witness stand as South Valley murder trial continues
Undercover officers spread out across Fresno to crack down on disabled placard violators
Suspect shot by officer in Woodlake, authorities say
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
School bus driver's nudity backs up sex charges, DA says
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
Show More
VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting
Orange Cove double homicide suspect Jairo Mancilla pleads not guilty
What's in Trump's tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
Shots fired amid search for Del. trooper shooting suspect
Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River
More News
Top Video
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
Accused child killer Trevor Bishop takes witness stand as South Valley murder trial continues
Grizzly Fest is about to take over Chukchansi Park
Cannabis and hemp conference held in Fresno
More Video