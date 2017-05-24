The Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building went dark, and many others displayed the Union Jack in solidarity with the victims.
Eiffel Tower
Paris
Burj Khalifa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Tel Aviv municipality building
Tel Aviv, Israel
A sad morning here in @TelAviv as our hearts go out to the people of #Manchester. Tonight we will light the Municipality with Union Jack. pic.twitter.com/RcRXu3kcbk— Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) May 23, 2017
HSBC Building
Hong Kong
Jet d'eau water fountain
Geneva
Petín Lookout Tower
Prague
Central Station
Amsterdam
The #UnionJack is projected on Amsterdam's Central Station, to show support to all those affected by yesterday's attack in Manchester. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/kGBa53iv8E— Sebas van der Sangen (@sebasvds) May 23, 2017
Belfast city hall
Belfast, United Kingdom
Penshaw Monument
Houghton-le-Spring, England
Orlando Eye
Orlando, Fla.
Our ❤️ goes out to those affected by the attack on the Manchester Arena. Tonight the Eye will be lit in Union Jack colors. #ManchesterStrong pic.twitter.com/4iAOIoX2Cb— The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) May 23, 2017
Bradenburg Gate
Berlin
Brandenburg Gate this evening #Manchester #solidarity pic.twitter.com/36QlNsdGra— Ciara Doherty (@ciarathedoc) May 23, 2017