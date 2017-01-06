NEWS

Yosemite National Park will close all entrances at 5 p.m. due to upcoming storm

Amid a flash flood watch, Yosemite National Park will be closing all highways in and out of the park at 5 p.m. on Thursday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
All roads leading into Yosemite Valley will close at 5 p.m. on Friday in anticipation of a significant winter storm moving into the region. Roads leading into Yosemite Valley will remain closed at least through Sunday.

The National Park Service said there will be no visitor services in Yosemite Valley during the storm.

The park service is asking visitors to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall, and debris in roadways.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park's website at www.nps.gov/yose.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
newsyosemite national parkevacuationstormYosemite Lakes Park
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Witnesses Describe Scene of Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Trump Calls Intel Briefing on Alleged Russian Hacking 'Constructive Meeting'
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
More News
Top Stories
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Gun that killed Sgt. Lucas fired by another deputy, Sheriff's office says
Parlier Police K9 Officer 'Indy' is missing
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
Show More
$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen in Facebook Live video
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
Weather having impact on blood banks as they are facing the worst deficits in 30 years
Water being let out of Friant dam in an effort to make room for rain water
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos