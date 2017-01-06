Yosemite Valley entrance to Yosemite National Park will close at 5 p.m. due to upcoming storm

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --All roads leading into Yosemite Valley will close at 5 p.m. on Friday in anticipation of a significant winter storm moving into the region. Roads leading into Yosemite Valley will remain closed at least through Sunday.
The National Park Service said there will be no visitor services in Yosemite Valley during the storm.
The park service is asking visitors to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall, and debris in roadways.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park's website at www.nps.gov/yose.
