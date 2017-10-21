Officers arrest gang member with loaded firearm and high capacity magazine during traffic stop

On Friday Fresno Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a driver for a violation in the area of Tupman Street and Lorena Avenue. Multiple people in the car were on active probation.The front right passenger was identified as 19-year-old Fresno resident Laquentin Townsel. During a pat-down search of Townsel, police found a concealed and loaded firearm tucked in the front waistband of his pants. He was immediately arrested without incident. The firearm was found to be a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with 16 rounds of live ammunition.Townsel was booked at the Fresno County Jail on multiple weapons charges.