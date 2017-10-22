Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a West-central Fresno home

Arson investigators are digging into what could have caused the fire that destroyed a West-central Fresno home Saturday morning.The flames briefly trapped four people inside the home, including a woman on oxygen and in a wheelchair.Firefighters say while no smoke detectors were in the house, someone inside noticed the smoke and alerted everyone to get out."There was heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage. Smoke had filled and advanced into the parts of the house and was keeping the residents from getting out," said Dan Perkins.No one suffered serious injuries in the fire.Investigators say someone might have been living in the garage and they are looking for two people who disappeared before firefighters got there.