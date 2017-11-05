Officials say a suspect shot several people in cars on a highway in Austin

More gun violence in Texas -- after authorities say a suspect shot several people in cars on a highway in Austin for over an hour.Four people were injured Saturday including a seven-year-old girl hit during the rampage and left in critical condition.Authorities say technology played a key role in catching the suspect.APD coordinated the situation through its real-time crime center, utilizing dispatchers, adding officers and getting help from other law enforcement agencies to finally put the puzzle together.Police arrested the suspect after finding a car that he abandoned near the highway.