SHOOTING RAMPAGE

Officials say a suspect shot several people in cars on a highway in Austin

Four people were injured Saturday including a seven-year-old girl hit during the rampage and left in critical condition. (KFSN)

More gun violence in Texas -- after authorities say a suspect shot several people in cars on a highway in Austin for over an hour.

Four people were injured Saturday including a seven-year-old girl hit during the rampage and left in critical condition.

Authorities say technology played a key role in catching the suspect.

APD coordinated the situation through its real-time crime center, utilizing dispatchers, adding officers and getting help from other law enforcement agencies to finally put the puzzle together.

Police arrested the suspect after finding a car that he abandoned near the highway.
