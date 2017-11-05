One man is dead and a Bakersfield Police Officer is on leave after shots were fired during a traffic stop Saturday.Augustus Joshua Crawford has been identified by family as the person shot and killed by Officer Warren Martin, the son of Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin.According to Bakersfield Police, Crawford was stopped by Warren Martin and another officer.Crawford's mother says he was leaving his son's first birthday party when he was pulled over by Martin and another cop.Authorities say Crawford took off on foot and that is when the shooting happened.Bakersfield Police say a gun was found at the scene but it is unclear if that gun belonged to Crawford. Because Officer Warren Martin is Bakersfield Chief's son, Lyle Martin says he will not be apart of this investigation or review process.Officer Warren Martin has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation of the case