Orange County police officer pulls driver from burning car

A dramatic dashcam video showing the moments a driver is pulled from his burning car. How Orange County police were able to save the man after his car rolled over and caught on fire.
A dramatic rescue caught on an officer's dashcam as a man is pulled to safety by Orange County Police from his burning car.
The collision happened north of Anaheim when a man crashed his car causing it to overturn this Sunday.
The 66-year-old driver suffered burns and moderate injuries and is expected to be okay.
Five officers sustained minor injuries in the rescue.
car firefire rescuesouthern californiaCalifornia
