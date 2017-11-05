CAR FIRE

Orange County police officer pulls driver from burning car

Orange County police were able to save the man after his car rolled over and caught on fire.

A dramatic dashcam video showing the moments a driver is pulled from his burning car. How Orange County police were able to save the man after his car rolled over and caught on fire.

A dramatic rescue caught on an officer's dashcam as a man is pulled to safety by Orange County Police from his burning car.

The collision happened north of Anaheim when a man crashed his car causing it to overturn this Sunday.

The 66-year-old driver suffered burns and moderate injuries and is expected to be okay.

Five officers sustained minor injuries in the rescue.
