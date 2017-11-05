Orange County police officer pulls driver from burning car

A dramatic dashcam video showing the moments a driver is pulled from his burning car. How Orange County police were able to save the man after his car rolled over and caught on fire.A dramatic rescue caught on an officer's dashcam as a man is pulled to safety by Orange County Police from his burning car.The collision happened north of Anaheim when a man crashed his car causing it to overturn this Sunday.The 66-year-old driver suffered burns and moderate injuries and is expected to be okay.Five officers sustained minor injuries in the rescue.