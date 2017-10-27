U.S. & WORLD

Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing (KTRK)

ALTA VISTA, Iowa --
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.

Twenty-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn (kayn) were arrested Wednesday on charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Court records don't list attorneys for either of them. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Authorities say in court records that deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn't had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

Alta Vista is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Related Topics:
baby deathchild neglectu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
This movie theater chain wants you to pay less money for flops
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Crews battle early morning farming equipment fire near Dinuba
Former Madera Police dispatcher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and child porn
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
Yosemite High gears up for homecoming, welcoming back football player after freak accident
Fresno Police investigate possible hate crime after student reported physical altercations on campus
Fresno City Council approves relocation of SW Fresno rendering plant after decades of complaints
Tulare Regional Medical Center Will Close
Civil lawsuit filed against Fresno Unified and man accused of lewd acts with student
Show More
Four charged in connection with starting Tulare Country Blaze burning over 36,000 acres and forcing residents to evacuate
Sanger High School celebrating the life of beloved coach
VIDEO: Mother attacked while holding baby; teen charged
Four Visalia residents charged for allegedly setting Pier Fire
JFK assassination files show Hoover's frustration over Oswald's death, USSR reaction
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Chef Shayna: Candy Spiders and Spider Web Chocolate Bark
Crews battle early morning farming equipment fire near Dinuba
Former Madera Police dispatcher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and child porn
More Video