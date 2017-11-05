Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Families pray outside San Antonio church as they wait to hear about loved ones.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --
The pastor of the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where dozens were killed and dozens more injured when a man walked into the building and opened fire, said his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.

First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy said he was not at the church Sunday morning when the shooting took place. His youngest daughter, Annabelle, was.

Pomeroy said he was in Oklahoma at the time. The pastor was driving back to Sutherland Springs when he spoke to ABC News.

According to Pomeroy, every one of his family's close friends is among the deceased.

Pomeroy said he wants the world to know that his daughter Annabelle was "one very beautiful special child."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingTexas
Load Comments
Top Stories
Woman killed, man injured in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
LIVE: Latest on deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs
Clovis woman thought she was dealing with pregnancy pains but instead she was in need of a new heart
Fatal motorcycle crash in South Fresno
Body found in Central Fresno
Clovis woman remains positive despite the loss of her baby and being diagnosed with a rare heart disease
Fresno Unified is preparing for a possible teacher's strike
River West project near Woodpark delayed
Show More
Military families receive helping hand
Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody
Fresno Police searching for gunman responsible for killing father of 11 children
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
Trump calls no jail time for Bergdahl a 'total disgrace'
More News
Top Video
LIVE: Latest on deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs
Woman killed, man injured in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
River West project near Woodpark delayed
Clovis woman thought she was dealing with pregnancy pains but instead she was in need of a new heart
More Video