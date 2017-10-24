TULARE COUNTY

A team from Tulare County is offering support and comfort to victims of the mass shooting

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A team from Tulare County recently returned from Las Vegas, where they offered support and comfort to victims of the mass shooting that took place earlier this month.

The team consisted of two employees from Tulare County District Attorney's Office Victim-Services Division, and Fortune, their two-year-old courthouse facility dog.

They spent most of the week helping and talking to people affected by the tragedy at the Las Vegas Convention Center, but they also visited victims at a hospital, including Sanger-native Jessica Milam.

"Saw another woman from the Central Valley that had been shot multiple times in the chest, and when she saw Fortune, she just burst out in tears, and they were happy tears. It was heartwarming to see," said Jennifer Lightfoot.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office encourages anyone who was a victim of the Las Vegas shooting to call their office.

They are still providing a variety of help, from counseling to medical expenses.
