Clovis Police welcome new K-9 officers

The newest members of the Clovis Police Department are getting familiar with their new home.Clovis Police released a photo of K-9 officer, Nova, earlier this week. Now, Clovis Police have released photos for Mika and Bolt.Mika and his handler, Officer Dejong started their six-week course on Monday. Bolt and Officer Taliaferro also started their six-weeks of training on the same day.The department is re-establishing its K-9 unit after a six-year break. More than $130-thousand was raised to re-start the program with overwhelming community support through a stuffed-toy-dog fundraiser.The new K-9 officers are expected to graduate from their program on September 15.