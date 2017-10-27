HALLOWEEN

Hide the chocolate! And more Halloween safety tips for pet owners

EMBED </>More Videos

Have a cute costume in mind for your pet but not sure if it's a good idea? Follow these safety tips to make sure your pet enjoys Halloween as much as you do. (Shutterstock)

For our furry little friends, Halloween can be a source of stress. The candy, the visitors and the decorations can create an unfamiliar environment that is scary and can pose dangers.

Here are safety tips from the ASPCA and the Humane Society to make sure your pet enjoys Halloween as much as you do.

COSTUMES

1. Comfort

As fun as it can be to capture that perfect Instagram snap of your pet in an adorable costume, both organizations point out that costumes are not for every pet. If your pet is showing any sign of discomfort, it's best to take it off.

Your pet may be uncomfortable if they fold down their ears, roll back their eyes, look sideways, tuck their tail or hunch over, according to the Humane Society.

2. Safety

Make sure your pet can move, breathe and make noise normally.

Pick a costume that won't get tangled up around your pet.

Look for parts that your pet could choke on and remove if necessary.

AROUND THE HOUSE


1. Treats

Keep the human treats out of reach and teach your kids to do the same. Pumpkins are not toxic for cats and dogs, but many sweets are. The ASPCA lists the dangers of pets consuming Halloween candy:

"Chocolate in all forms-especially dark or baking chocolate-can be very dangerous for cats and dogs, and sugar-free candies containing the artificial sweetener xylitol can cause serious problems in pets."

If your pet consumes any of this, contact a pet poison control center.

2. Pumpkins

When you light a jack-o'-lantern, make sure it's left somewhere your pet won't accidentally run into it. This could be a fire hazard.

3. Decorations

Pet-proof your decorations by hanging lights, cobwebs and other items high so your pet won't get tangled up.

TRICK OR TREATERS


Prepare for visitors by putting shy and anxious pets in a separate room away from the front door.

Halloween can be stressful and sometimes accidents happen and pets slip through an open door. Put on their collar with ID or get your pet microchipped, just in case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalssafetydogscatstrick or treatchocolatechildrencostumeshalloweenplcb halloween
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Celebrate Black Cat Day by adopting an adorable one of your own
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
This 'Hocus Pocus' purse is leaving us spellbound!
More halloween
PETS & ANIMALS
Celebrate Black Cat Day by adopting an adorable one of your own
Tulare County DA dog, staff spend week in Las Vegas comforting victims of shooting
Dogs abandoned at Woodward Park adopted
Dogs deck out in elaborate costumes for Halloween
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Crews battle early morning farming equipment fire near Dinuba
Former Madera Police dispatcher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and child porn
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
Yosemite High gears up for homecoming, welcoming back football player after freak accident
Fresno Police investigate possible hate crime after student reported physical altercations on campus
Fresno City Council approves relocation of SW Fresno rendering plant after decades of complaints
Tulare Regional Medical Center Will Close
Civil lawsuit filed against Fresno Unified and man accused of lewd acts with student
Show More
Four charged in connection with starting Tulare Country Blaze burning over 36,000 acres and forcing residents to evacuate
Sanger High School celebrating the life of beloved coach
VIDEO: Mother attacked while holding baby; teen charged
Four Visalia residents charged for allegedly setting Pier Fire
JFK assassination files show Hoover's frustration over Oswald's death, USSR reaction
More News
Top Video
Chef Shayna: Candy Spiders and Spider Web Chocolate Bark
Crews battle early morning farming equipment fire near Dinuba
Former Madera Police dispatcher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and child porn
Yosemite High gears up for homecoming, welcoming back football player after freak accident
More Video