PETS & ANIMALS

Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven

Ivana Clifford. (WMUR)

MANCHESTER, N.H. --
Police say a New Hampshire woman burned her roommate's pet ferret to death by placing it in a hot oven.

According to a police affidavit filed Wednesday, Ivana Clifford told investigators that she did it because the roommate stole her clothes. Manchester police also say the 26-year-old told them she is pregnant and didn't think her roommate should have a ferret because of that.

The Manchester resident faces arraignment Wednesday afternoon on a felony animal cruelty count. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for her.

Police say the roommate and the roommate's boyfriend awoke to the sound of the smoke alarm going off early Wednesday, and saw heavy smoke inside their apartment.

Firefighters say the ferret had "distinct linear burn marks" that were consistent with the shape of the oven coil.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimals in perilpetu.s. & worldNew Hampshire
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
47 dogs rescued from illegal breeding operation in unincorporated Peotone
Abandoned dog looking for a furever home
Madera County Sheriff's Department rescues deer from swimming pool
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Preliminary hearing for Fresno County Sheriff's Detective ended its second day with experts finding no evidence
Madera church to get new mosaic crafted in Italy after previous one crashed down last year during storm
Health officials recommending you get your vaccine this flu season
Gun burglaries on the rise in Fresno, suspects not only targeting businesses but breaking into homes
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Good Samaritan who broke up Fresno Starbucks robbery tells his story publicly for first time
Show More
Firefighters responded to boarded-up Central Fresno apartment twice overnight
Fresno Unified eighth graders took part in the district's first ever Career Technical Education Expo
Public Policy forum looks at lack of broadband in farming communities
FUSD and FTA reach an impasse over contract negotiations
Man steals elderly woman's purse while she was giving him change, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
More Photos