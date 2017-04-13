11 puppies abandoned on the side of the road in Madera

Eleven abandoned puppies are need of loving homes after they were dumped on the side of a road in Madera along with their mom, and rescued by a family from Fresno.The mother was found starving and in survival mode trying to keep her pups alive. Heather Smith said her husband spotted them-- she convinced him to bring them home and they have been nursing the puppies back to health."We couldn't believe someone would dump them on the side of the road, their eyes are still closed so they were newly born and just-- we couldn't believe someone would just abandon them and let them starve to death," said Heather.Initially, there were 12 puppies but one did not survive. The rest are not quite ready for adoption but they will be soon.If you would like to adopt one or donate supplies, contact Heather at