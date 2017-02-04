PETS

Adorable animals pick Super Bowl winners

Who is going to win Super Bowl 51? That's the question on everyone's mind as the big game approaches.

You could weigh each team's strengths and weaknesses, but why do that when you can rely on animal instinct. Literally.

Animals from zoos and wildlife sanctuaries from around the country are showing their Super Bowl spirit by engaging in fun game prediction.

Overall, the animal seem to favor the Falcons, but this may be animal bias. Whether you want the Patriots or Falcons to win, we can all agree that these predictions are adorable.

Tiger hunts for his pick

Chimp picks the winning helmet

Porcupine makes adorable sounds while making his pick

Orangutans in Fort Worth show no hesitation

Manatees are a house divided

Pandas being pandas

