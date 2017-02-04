Adorable animals pick Super Bowl winners

You could weigh each team's strengths and weaknesses, but why do that when you can rely on animal instinct. Literally.
Animals from zoos and wildlife sanctuaries from around the country are showing their Super Bowl spirit by engaging in fun game prediction.
Overall, the animal seem to favor the Falcons, but this may be animal bias. Whether you want the Patriots or Falcons to win, we can all agree that these predictions are adorable.
Tiger hunts for his pick
Chimp picks the winning helmet
Photos: @HogleZoo Acara picks Falcons to win Super Bowlhttps://t.co/luR32oiIob pic.twitter.com/B48sOtKSl1— Deseret News (@DeseretNews) February 2, 2017
Porcupine makes adorable sounds while making his pick
Orangutans in Fort Worth show no hesitation
Manatees are a house divided
House divided: Mote?s manatees predict different teams to win the #SuperBowl Full story here: https://t.co/Q0NsCk9Obq #MoteMarineLab pic.twitter.com/kWCBz730pJ— Mote Marine Lab (@MoteMarineLab) February 1, 2017
Pandas being pandas
Le Le picked the Falcons to win the #SuperBowl this year. We'll see if he's right this Sunday! Who are you rooting for? ??? pic.twitter.com/PwgccBuceF— Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) February 2, 2017