U.S. & WORLD

Name of April the Giraffe's new calf revealed: Tajiri

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sade Baderinwa has the latest

HARPURSVILLE, New York --
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name: Tajiri.

The announcement was made Monday morning on Good Morning America by Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch.

After a naming contest was held, ten names were narrowed down as the finalists, and the choice was Tajiri, a word in Swahili that means hope, Patch said.

It was chosen to carry forward the message of hope for conservation and preservation of giraffes in the wild.

He'll be called 'Taj' for short.

Animal Adventure Park's live stream of the recently-very-pregnant April the giraffe captivated hundreds of millions.

Viewers continued to watch as the new mom introduced her son to the world.

But all good things must come to an end, and the giraffe cam went dark on Friday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m. EST.

The giraffe cam made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube's history, with more than 232 million live views since February. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth Saturday.

The calf weighed 129 pounds (58.5 kilograms) and stood 5-foot-9 at birth, and he is nursing well and has had his first vet checkup.

The zoo team said April has recovered "perfectly" and is eating "everything in sight."

The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf in an enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, about 130 miles northwest of New York City. The mama giraffe tenderly licked her calf, which began to slowly pick its head up from the floor of the pen. About 45 minutes after it was born, the calf stood on its wobbly legs for the first time while mom helped keep her baby steady.

April had the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this is her fourth.

The privately owned zoo began live-streaming from April's enclosure in February.

A look at the moment April gave birth:
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of April the Giraffe


April was pregnant for 16 months, just over the normal gestation time for a giraffe. She will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6 to 10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things - fighting and the unmentionable."

A look at April's calf standing for the first time:
EMBED More News Videos

wabc-standing-vid


April has her own website and even an apparel line. A GoFundMe fundraiser page that initially set a goal of $50,000 sat at more than $125,000 on Saturday morning. The money will be used for the care of the animals.

Because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

More video from Animal Adventure:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
petsbaby giraffezoobaby animalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Napercise classes teach you the art of snoozing
America's biggest weather worries
Mississippi man sues R. Kelly, says singer ruined marriage
Victim's family pays for murderer's family to visit him before execution
More u.s. & world
PETS
'Fur'ever Love - project aims to help Texas shelter pets find homes
Kingsburg Police on the lookout for 2 dogs that have killed 15 cats
ACT Pet of the Week
Cute dog gets intrigued by hose
More Pets
Top Stories
Highway 120 into Yosemite is back open, but with restrictions
Woman attacked with screwdriver in Southeast Fresno
Northeast Fresno home badly damaged after erupting into flames
Two rob pizza driver in Visalia, police say
Police kill suspect in fatal San Diego pool party shooting
Trump aide to leave White House, official says
Shark attacks swimmer, tears away part of her thigh
Show More
CHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run near Kettleman City
Police hope new evidence will crack 3-year-old Merced murder case
At least 13 dead in 4 states as tornadoes, floods wreak havoc
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
More News
Top Video
Northeast Fresno home badly damaged after erupting into flames
Grass fire near Mendota destroys family's home, kills pets and livestock
Woman attacked with screwdriver in Southeast Fresno
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
More Video