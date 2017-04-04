YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Bear tracking website launch for Yosemite National Park

Wildlife enthusiasts worldwide can now track the movement of Yosemite National Park's iconic black bears.

Rangers unveiled a website on Monday that allows the public to follow the journey of certain bears fitted with GPS collars. The bear tracker shows the distance the animals travel - sometimes it can be more than 30 miles a day.

Biologists hope the trackers help keep the wild animals a safe distance from people. Every year, dozens of bears are struck by drivers inside the park, some fatally.

The animals have also been found roaming campgrounds in search of food.
More at http://keepbearswild.org/bear-tracker/
