Bear tracking website launch for Yosemite National Park

Wildlife enthusiasts worldwide can now track the movement of Yosemite National Park's iconic black bears.Rangers unveiled a website on Monday that allows the public to follow the journey of certain bears fitted with GPS collars. The bear tracker shows the distance the animals travel - sometimes it can be more than 30 miles a day.Biologists hope the trackers help keep the wild animals a safe distance from people. Every year, dozens of bears are struck by drivers inside the park, some fatally.The animals have also been found roaming campgrounds in search of food.