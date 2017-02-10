PETS

Spot the snake: Python in photo shows how well snakes can hide

QUEENSLAND, Australia --
Let's play a game of spot the snake.

Snake catching company Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers in Australia shared a photo of six flower pots on its Facebook page last week asking people to find the 6-foot-long python.

The company used the photo to show people how well snakes, even large ones, can hide in small areas and blend with its surroundings.

It's a scary thought that something could be right under your nose without you knowing, but it's a good reminder to stay alert.
Have you spotted the snake? Where is it?

If you still have no idea where it is, scroll down to find the answer.






Keep scrolling.










Can you see it?

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers



Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 is reptile relocation service.

"It's our mission to ensure the safety of you and your pets whilst protecting and preserving our native wildlife," the company website reads.
