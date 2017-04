Update: We have suspended use of our home run sculpture for the time being & are monitoring #RallyCat, who appears to be safe at the moment. — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

So... what should we name our #RallyCat? ?? — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017

Update: Upon being rescued safely, #RallyCat?s elusiveness persisted, and it again ran away ? this time into the night. Rally on, #RallyCat! pic.twitter.com/ZbkgDpdbjr — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

Wow I look crazy pic.twitter.com/aBvt97DvMi — MarlinsCat (@MarlinsCat) April 12, 2017

The Miami Marlins welcomed an unexpected furry visitor at their Tuesday night game against the Atlanta Braves: an adorable grey cat.A cat was spotted in the outfield during the sixth inning, where players Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich and an official went to inspect the animal. The cat then ran away as it climbed up a nearby screen before finding a spot to rest on the stadium's home run sculpture.According to ABC affiliate WPLG , the team resumed play after the cat was safe. Marlins Park also tweeted about the incident, saying that the use of the stadium's home run sculpture was suspended for the rest of the game.Miami Marlins Twitter account poked fun at the situation, even asking what they should name the "rally cat."Marlins Park later tweeted that the cat was rescued safely but then ran away once more.The cat even ended up getting its own Twitter account after the incident.Miami won the game 8-4, but the true winners were cat lovers everywhere.