Dog finds his forever home after spending nearly 4 years at Fresno shelter
Dexter spent three years and seven months in and out of the Valley Animal Center, the largest non-profit no-kill shelter in the Fresno area. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The longest canine resident to ever live at one local shelter is living in his new home Saturday with his forever family.

Dexter spent three years and seven months in and out of the Valley Animal Center, the largest non-profit no-kill shelter in the Fresno area.

After years of trying to find a family to call his own, he went home on a rainy day with a loving family.

The shelter posted a video on their Facebook page and says Dexter will be the family's only pet and is excited to have a huge, well-fenced yard, a pool, and a family member who will be staying home full-time.
