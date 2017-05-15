PETS

Fresno Grizzlies hold Bark in the Park event

EMBED </>More Videos

Four legged fans are invited to show their support for the Fresno Grizzlies. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Four legged fans are invited to show their support for the Fresno Grizzlies.

Special pooch passes can be purchased for the game, allowing you and your furry friend to cheer on the Grizzlies. Those passes start at $15 dollars and $5 from each ticket purchased will go to Valley Animal Center.


Use the promo code FGVAC17 and select the Bark in the Park option under the Field Level Reserve section when purchasing tickets, and $5 of each ticket purchased will go to Valley Animal Center.


Sat., May 20, 2017: Bark in the Park
Grizzlies take on Memphis Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets start at $15 for one human and one pup.

Click here for more information on how to bring your dog to the park
Related Topics:
petssportsfresno grizzlies
