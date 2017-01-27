FRESNO

Fresno Humane Society telling pet owners to keep pets safe and dry during wet weather

The Fresno Humane Society has taken in 38 more animals during a two week period this month when compared to last year, and officials believe that uptick is due to the recent storms. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Humane Society has taken in 38 more animals during a two week period this month when compared to last year, and officials believe that uptick is due to the recent storms.

"Well you know we need the rain, so we're all grateful for it of course, but flooding in a lot of areas has made it very difficult and then a lot of we've seen our intake increase by a lot," said Brenda Mitchell, Fresno Humane Society.

Officials are advising pet owners to make sure their furry friends are being kept dry because that ultimately leads to their safety and can prevent injuries.

"Standing water can be a real problem for a lot of reasons but one of the reasons we recently experienced with a puppy in a wet area his little paw pads got really sore being on concrete and a wet ground," said Mitchell.

At the Fresno Humane Society, workers make sure the animals are indoors or underneath a shaded area.

Animal experts also say it is important to make sure the area where your pup is being kept is secure and can weather a storm.

"We're seeing a lot of dogs getting out of their yards. We're getting a lot of reports of fences coming down and that kind of stuff," said Mitchell. "Sometimes in this weather coming from a drought and then you get such big rains, sometimes trees that have compromised root sometimes can fall over and knock fences down also."

Remember, investing in a safe, shaded, dry space for your pet will pay off during the summer months.

The Fresno Humane Society said the same type of shelter will protect your pup in the heat in just a few months.
