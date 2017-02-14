Fresno St. Bernard wins Best of Breed at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

The Central Valley's own fierce warrior has been named top dog far as St. Bernards are concerned!The three-year-old just took the 'Best of Breed' title at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this morning.His official name is 'Grand champion Nobel's Fierce Warrior v. Jamelle,' but he's more commonly known as Joel! He has already won numerous awards, but this is his first time competing in the prestigious event.For his win in the 'Best in Breed' category, he will be moving on to the group competition. If he wins, he'll be vying for 'Best in Show'we're rooting for you Joel!